Bad Newz Advance Bookings Open: Can Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri & Ammy Virk's Comedy Deliver A Strong Opening?

Karan Johar’s upcoming romantic comedy, Bad Newz, has officially opened its advance bookings, setting the stage for what promises to be a highly anticipated release this Friday. With its unique premise of heteropaternal superfecundation and a stellar cast featuring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk, the film has generated significant buzz and curiosity among audiences.

A Quirky Comedy with Box Office Potential

Directed by Anand Tiwari, Bad Newz is a bizarre, rare comedy about heteropaternal superfecundation! A twist of fate leads to Saloni Bagga’s pregnancy being fathered by both Akhil Chadha and Gurbir Pannu, setting off a chaotic rivalry for her love and their children. As Akhil and Gurbir vie for Saloni’s affections, chaos ensues.

The film has garnered a ‘U/A’ certificate from the CBFC with an approved runtime of 2 hours and 22 minutes. Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions in association with Leo Media Collective, Bad Newz is scheduled to be released on July 19.

Bad Newz Box Office Expectations – Early Indicators

While it’s still early to gauge Bad Newz’s exact momentum, initial trends in advance bookings appear promising. The film’s quirky and unconventional storyline, coupled with the strong promotional campaign, has managed to capture the attention of moviegoers.

Bad Newz has also garnered additional attention thanks to its song, Tauba Tauba, which has become a viral sensation, particularly after it was featured in numerous reels. The song’s popularity has undoubtedly contributed to the overall excitement surrounding the film.

Social media platforms have been abuzz with discussions and anticipation surrounding the film, suggesting a potential for a strong opening weekend.

However, it’s important to note that the final verdict on Bad Newz’s box office performance will depend on several factors, including word-of-mouth, reviews, and the overall competitive landscape.

Bad Newz Faces Stiff Competition At The Box Office

The film will face competition from other releases—Akshay Kumar’s Sarfira, Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD, Lakshya’s Kill, and Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2. How Bad Newz differentiates itself at the Box Office will be crucial.

However, trade experts are cautiously optimistic about Bad Newz’s prospects. The film’s fresh and unconventional approach could work in its favour, attracting a younger audience looking for something different. The star power of Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk is also expected to contribute to the film’s appeal.

Also, one cannot miss the fact that Karan Johar has a proven track record of delivering successful romantic comedies. Bad Newz has the potential to be a box office winner if it manages to connect with the audience.

As the release date draws closer, all eyes will be on the advance booking trends and early box office numbers to assess the true potential of Bad Newz.

Will Bad Newz be able to capitalize on the early buzz and deliver a strong opening? Stay tuned for more updates on the box office performance of Bad Newz.

