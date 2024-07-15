Kill At The Worldwide Box Office (After Day 10): Holds Its Ground In 2nd Weekend; Set To Cross 35 Crore Mark Globally

Lakshya’s Kill continues to defy odds at the box office, putting up a commendable performance in its second weekend despite facing stiff competition from big-budget releases. The film’s ability to hold its ground in such a crowded market is a testament to its strong content and targeted audience appeal. Keep reading to know more!

With collections of 80 lakhs on Friday, 1.43 crore on Saturday, and an estimated 1.72 crore on Sunday, Kill has managed to amass a total of 15.31 crore after completing Day 10. The film, which has been garnering praise for its action sequences and taut narrative, has found a strong footing among the youth, especially in major urban centres. While these numbers might seem modest compared to the big-ticket releases Kalki 2898 AD, Sarfira, and Indian 2, they represent a commendable performance for a mid-budget film.

What’s particularly noteworthy is the film’s strong collections overseas. Kill has managed to rake in 16.3 crore from the international market, a sign indicating that the content resonated with overseas sensibilities and preferences. These numbers have been instrumental in driving the film’s worldwide total. After combining the India gross total of 18.06 crore, Kill’s worldwide collections stand at 34.36 crore.

While the second-weekend collections might not be as explosive as the opening week, they indicate a steady and sustainable run for Kill. The film’s ability to maintain a steady pace in the face of competition suggests strong word-of-mouth, which is crucial for a film’s long-term success.

As the film enters weekdays, it will be interesting to see how it fares against the ongoing releases and new entrants. If Kill manages to sustain its momentum, it could emerge as a surprise package at the box office, proving that content-driven films can indeed find their audience in today’s competitive landscape.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

