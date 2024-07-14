Sarfira, starring Akshay Kumar, began its journey at the box office on a slow note. However, with positive word of mouth, the pace seems to be picking up with every passing day. Despite the competition, the Sudha Kongara directed film witnessed a considerable jump on Sunday. Scroll below for the latest update!

The film is a Hindi remake of Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru (2020), adapted from GR Gopinath’s memoir, Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey. It was a major success upon release, and the same were the expectations from the latest release. Akshay Kumar starrer is mounted on an estimated budget of 85 crores, so it needs to improve its footfalls at the ticket windows.

Sarfira Box Office Collection

It was an underwhelming start at the box office, with only 2.50 crores coming in. The 2024 drama is largely dependent on word-of-mouth, which remained positive start from the word go but is taking time to convert into footfalls.

On Saturday, Sarfira added another 4.50 crores to the kitty, taking its overall total after 2 days to 7 crores.

Sarfira Day 3 Early Estimates!

As per the early trends flowing in, Sarfira has added collections in the range of 6-7 crores on day 3 at the box office. This is a growth of about 11-33% compared to earnings made on Saturday.

The overall collections after the first weekend will land somewhere between 13-14 crores. Ideally, these are the numbers Akshay Kumar brings on an opening day, but this is a film that has arrived after his multiple failures at the box office. It is going to take some time to rebuild the trust, but hopefully, Sudha Kongara’s film will be able to do that!

More about Sarfira

It also stars Radhika Madan and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. Released on July 12, 2024, Sarfira is competing with Indian 2 and Kalki 2898 AD at the box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

