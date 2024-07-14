Kalki 2898 AD is a very special film – for cine goes, Indian cinema and its star cast. It has minted massive moolah at the box office, helping Deepika Padukone and Prabhas achieve the 1000 crore milestone in the post-Covid era. Amitabh Bachchan is set to achieve that feat too, and following his lead is Kamal Haasan. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

In the post-Covid era, Shah Rukh Khan was the first actor to have achieved the 1000 crore mark. His 2023 films, Jawan (640.42 crores) and Pathaan (543.22 crores) were enough to cross that boundary. Ranbir Kapoor soon followed him as Animal minted 554 crores in its lifetime. Prabhas and Deepika Padukone also clocked that feat within two weeks of Kalki hitting the theatres.

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office (India)

In the domestic market, Kalki 2898 AD has accumulated a sum of 571.95 crores in 17 days. The film is fast pacing towards the 600 crore club, and that entry should be made today. It is to be noted that Prabhas led epic dystopian is facing competition from Indian 2, Kill and Sarfira but continues to be the #1 choice of cine-goers.

As for Kamal Haasan, he’s seen as a totalitarian god-king, Supreme Yaskin, ruling the post-apocalyptic world from the “Complex.” He received a lot of praise for his impactful performance, which is only going to get bigger and better in the sequel.

Take a look at Kamal Haasan films released in the post-Covid era and its box office collection:

Vikram – 255.09 crores

Kalki 2898 AD – 571.95 crores

Indian 2 – 44.50 crores

Total – 871.54 crores

Kamal Haasan needs 120 crores+ to enter 1000 crore club!

This means Kamal Haasan needs exactly 128.46 crores to enter the 1000 crore club in the post-Covid era. Currently, Indian 2 is witnessing a slow pace at the box office because of the mixed reviews. On the other hand, Kalki 2898 AD has completed over two weeks and is bound to slow down. Only time will tell if the superstar achieves the much-awaited milestone with the help of his current releases.

