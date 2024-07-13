Kalki 2898 AD continues to leave us mind-boggled with the small and big achievements it has unlocked in its theatrical run. It has only been 16 days, and the film has made its way to the list of highest Indian grossers at the worldwide box office. And now, Prabhas starrer has crossed the 3 crore mark in footfalls nationwide, the only film since Animal (2023) to do so. Scroll below for more exciting details!

We have previously informed you about how Nag Ashwin’s directorial surpassed HanuMan (1.44 crores) to score the highest footfalls of 2024. Prabhas also beat himself as the 2.60 crore milestone achieved by Salaar was beaten in only 11 days. The footfall game only gets bigger and better now!

Kalki 2898 AD garners 3 crore+ footfalls in 16 days

As per Sacnilk, another feather has been added to the cap as Prabhas starrer has generated an estimated footfall of 3.02 crores so far. This includes 1.34 crores from Telugu language, 1.24 crores from Hindi, and the remaining 43 lacs footfalls from other languages.

Two other milestones have been achieved in the process:

Highest footfalls in the Telugu language since RRR ( 4.40 crores )

) Highest footfalls in the Hindi language in 2024

Kalki 2898 AD vs Animal footfalls

Ranbir Kapoor led Animal had registered a total of 3.32 crore footfalls in its lifetime at the Indian box office. It was the fourth film in 2023 to have achieved the 3 crore mark in ticket sales. The other films were:

Pathaan: 3.49 crores

Jawan: 3.92 crores

Gadar 2: 3.41 crores

While Gadar 2 and Pathaan look achievable in the next few days, it is to be seen how long Kalki 2898 AD takes to cross Jawan, which registered the highest footfalls in 2023.

KGF Chapter 2 holds the record for the highest-ticket sales in the post-pandemic era

It is to be noted that Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 was the ultimate biggie that received an earth-shattering response at the ticket windows. It registered footfalls of 5.05 crores, the highest ever in the post-Covid era. Will Prabhas starrer be able to reach that position? Its hold at the ticket windows in the upcoming days will determine that.

It is to be noted that Sarfira and Indian 2 were released in theatres on Friday. Although the response hasn’t been very favorable, the footfalls will be somewhat impacted during the initial days.

