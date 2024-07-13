We’ve lost count of the number of records Kalki 2898 AD has already broken at the box office. Not just India, Prabhas starrer is roaring in North America, achieving milestones with every passing day. It is now set to leave behind the lifetime of Shah Rukh Khan‘s Pathaan and compete with Baahubali 2 to become the highest Indian grosser in the overseas market. Scroll below for all the details!

Advance booking trends were hint enough that Kalki would achieve great heights in the USA/ Canada markets. In its theatrical run so far, it has surpassed the lifetime of many biggies like Animal, Baahubali, HanuMan, Dangal, and RRR, among others, to grab the #3 spot in the list of highest Indian grossers at the North American box office.

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection (North America)

In 16 days, Prabhas starrer has accumulated a total of 142 crores gross at the North American box office. It is only inches away from beating the box office collections of Shah Rukh Khan led Pathaan, the highest-grossing Bollywood film in the overseas market with earnings of 145.50 crores. That milestone is likely to be achieved today or, at maximum, by tomorrow.

On the other hand, Kalki 2898 AD is now the second highest-grossing Indian film in the USA/ Canada circuits. It is only behind Baahubali 2, which grossed 183.40 crores in its lifetime.

Take a look at the top 5 highest-grossing Indian films in North America below:

Baahubali 2: 183.40 crores Pathaan: 145.50 crores Kalki 2898 AD: 142 crores (16 days) Jawan: 127 crores RRR: 126.30 crores

Kalki 2898 AD to soon arrive on OTT

There’s good news for those who missed out on watching Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s epic dystopian film in theatres and cannot do so. Kalki will stream on Amazon Prime Video in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada with English subtitles, while Netflix will offer the Hindi version with English subtitles.

Nag Ashwin’s directorial will tentatively premiere on Amazon Prime on August 15, while the Hindi version will likely arrive on Netflix in September.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

