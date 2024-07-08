While the ongoing year didn’t witness mighty hits like 2023 during its first half, it saw several big surprises at the Indian box office. Speaking about the Hindi films (including all Bollywood releases and Hindi-dubbed South films), we saw several small releases fetching impressive numbers. One such is Munjya, which is still running in theatres amid Kalki 2898 AD’s storm. Keep reading to know more!

Released with minimal expectations, Sharvari Wagh and Abhay Verma’s Munjya did exceptionally well in the domestic market. It was released on 7th June and completed exactly a month in theatres yesterday. In fact, it isn’t just running for the sake of it and did pleasant business during the last weekend. During the fifth weekend, the horror comedy added another 2.25 crores.

With 2.25 crores, Munjya currently stands at 104.31 crores at the Indian box office. Considering the controlled budget of 30 crores, the film has achieved a humongous success. Its current returns stand at 74.31 crores (after removing the cost from the collection). Calculated further, the film is enjoying 247.70% returns.

With 247.70% returns, Munjya has become the most profitable Hindi film of 2024 at the Indian box office. Before this, Sharvari Wagh and Abhay Verma starrer HanuMan (Hindi) was at the top with 241.17% returns. For those who don’t know, the Tejja Sajja starrer was reportedly valued at 17 crores in Hindi. Against this, it did a business of 58 crores. It enjoyed returns of 41 crores, which equals a profit of 241.17%.

Meanwhile, Munjya is the only Hindi release in 2024 to secure a Super-Duper Hit verdict at the Indian box office.

As per Koimoi’s parameters, a film must earn above 100 crores in India and rake in returns of over 200% to become a Super-Duper Hit. Till now, except for the Aditya Sarpotdar directorial, none of the Hindi releases have achieved this feat. Let’s see if Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) manages to secure the verdict.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

