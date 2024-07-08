Inside Out 2 by Pixar for Disney has been performing exceptionally at the box office both in North America and Overseas. It has surpassed Minions’ outstanding global haul to become the 5th highest-grossing animation ever at the worldwide box office. Keep scrolling for more.

It is the sequel to the 2015 movie, which won an Oscar. The latest film added Ayo Edebiri, Maya Hawke, Paul Walter Hauser, Liza Lapira, and others as the new cast members. The film overshadowed every other movie at the box office, including Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s Bad Boys: Ride or Die. The family animation continues to win hearts and has crossed the one billion milestone within a month of its release.

Inside Out 2 earned a record $78.3 million on its fourth weekend overseas, facing a drop of just 27.5% from last weekend, according to trade analyst Luiz Fernando. It has reached a $683.1 million international cume over 44 markets. The movie has grossed $533.6 million in North America, thereby hitting the $1.22 billion global cume.

Inside Out 2 has reportedly beaten Minions’ global haul to become the fifth highest-grossing animation ever. The movie, released in 2015, collected $1.16 million at the worldwide box office. Meanwhile, the report also stated that Inside Out 2 will beat The Fate of the Furious and Incredibles 2’s $1.24 billion to grab the spot of fourth highest-grossing animation worldwide.

It is eyeing a $1.5 billion-$1.7 billion global run. This month, Deadpool & Wolverine is also arriving at the theatres, and that will undoubtedly impact the Pixar film’s collections at the box office. Inside Out 2 was released in the theatres on June 14.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

