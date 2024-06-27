Bad Boys: Ride or Die has crossed a significant milestone at the North American box office. Will Smith returned with a bang and great support from Martin Lawrence. Their buddy cop action comedy is hanging tight despite Inside Out 2’s domination. Bad Boys 4 has found its audience, who are showering their love for it. Scroll below for the deets.

Bad Boys 4 had the best third Tuesday ever in the franchise and has beaten Bad Boys for Life’s numbers, which were released in 2020. The franchise has four films, with the first one dating back to 1995. It sits securely at #2 on the box office chart behind Inside Out 2.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando reports that Bad Boys: Ride or Die grossed a solid $2.5 million on its third Tuesday, aka Discount Day. It has scored the third biggest third Tuesday of 2024 and is behind Dune: Part Two‘s $3.3 million and Kung Fu Panda 4‘s $2.7 million. Will Smith’s movie dropped only 42.4% from last Monday despite losing 103 theatres and facing the mammoth Inside Out 2.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die has crossed the $150 million mark in the North American box office and hit a $151.5 million cume in the US. Bad Boys 4 has the best third Tuesday ever in the franchise, beating Bad Boys for Life’s $2.3 million. However, it was released in the pre-COVID era and was not facing a phenomenon like Inside Out 2.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die is eyeing a $195-$205 million run in the US. The movie, released on June 7, has collected $294.3 million at the global box office and will soon reach the $300 million milestone.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more of Hollywood flicks’ latest box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: 7 Hollywood Films In $100 Million Club (2nd Weekend): Star Wars: The Force Awakens Is At #1 Spot With 49% Higher Collections Than Inside Out 2, Full List Inside!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News