After beating this year’s highest-grossing film, Dune 2, Inside Out 2 is out there beating Minion: The Rise of Gru and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse to become the highest-earning animation post-COVID at the US box office. It has also surpassed Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3’s lifetime in North America. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The exhibitors had high expectations for the Inside Out sequel, which is rampaging at the box office. However, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s movie Bad Boys: Ride or Die holds its own and performs quite well at the box office. The Pixar animation is ruling at the top spot, followed by Will’s buddy cop action. Austin Butler’s The Bikeriders is in third place, followed by Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes in fourth place, and The Garfield Movie is in fifth place.

Trade Analyst Luiz Fernando reveals Inside Out 2 grossed a solid $13.3 million on the second-biggest second non-holiday-boosted Monday ever. It is currently beating Minions: The Rise of Gru’s $370.2 million, released in 2022. The Inside Out sequel will also surpass Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse‘s $381.6 million domestic haul to become the second-biggest animation post-COVID.

The report further mentions that Inside Out 2 has seen a drop of just 40.6% since last Monday. It has reached a $369.7 million US cume. It will collect $400 million+ today in just 13 days. The movie has collected $392.4 million internationally, and at the worldwide box office, it has earned $761.8 million so far.

More about Inside Out 2-

The official synopsis states, “The film follows newly minted teenager Riley just as Headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions. Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety, Envy, Ennui, and Embarrassment show up.” Inside Out 2 was released in the theatres on June 14.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

