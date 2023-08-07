ZEE5, India’s largest home-grown video-streaming platform and a multilingual storyteller, announced the digital premiere date of the global hit film ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’. Produced by Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation in association with Marvel Entertainment, the film’s characters are voiced by actors Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Vélez, Jake Johnson, Jason Schwartzman, Issa Rae, Karan Soni, Shea Whigham, Greta Lee, Daniel Kaluuya, Mahershala Ali, and Oscar Isaac.

Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, Spider-man: Across the Spider-verse is a part of the TVOD slate and will be available to stream on the platform from 8th August 2023.

Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga (2018, Best Animated Feature Film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), Spider-man: Across the Spider-verse. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders, and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ has undeniably soared to unparalleled heights in both critical and audience acclaim. With its captivating storytelling and visually stunning animation, the film has left an indelible mark on viewers worldwide. The film has undoubtedly earned its place as a beloved cinematic gem within the Spider-Man franchise. With the film streaming on ZEE5, it will now be available to viewers in 190+ countries.

Watch ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ on ZEE5 from 8th August 2023!

