The world wasn’t prepared for the crazy ride that Marvel was about to take them with the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021. Starring Tom Holland in the lead, the threequel to his standalone trilogy was mounted on a massive scale as it was a full blown entry to the world of multiverse. While a whole lot of things were already hyped up about the project, the biggest parallel plot that was the most anticipated was the three generations of Peter Parker coming together. Yes, we are taking about Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

If you are unversed, with the opening of the gates to multiverse, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire joined Tom Holland to play their respective Spideys and fight the multiple villains that had also used the gates to come to real time. The movie went on to become one of the highest-grossing MCU movies and broke records in Hollywood directly fighting with James Cameron’s Avatar.

But did you know that the studio had an alternate plan for Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s entry to the MCU in Spider-Man: No Way Home? As per the latest concept art that has gone viral, the alternate idea changed everything about Tobey and Andrew’s entry scenes and made them enter at a very different moment than the one that did in the final cut. Read on.

As per some viral tweets of snippets and screengrabs from the latest book, The Spider-Man: No Way Home – The Art of the Movie, the concept art shown in the book shows that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire were to join Tom Holland in a different scene. A scene where Doctor Strange opens a portal and brings them back and even joins them. Which means Benedict Cumberbatch would have introduced the two. There is also an art which whose both Garfield and Maguire console Holland. This would probably be after Aunt May’s death. Check the images below.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home: The Art of the Movie book, which was recently released worldwide, revealed a deleted scene featuring Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield.#gear5 #ONEPIECE1071 #sundayvibes #Spiderman pic.twitter.com/QdnZggjlm0 — AnimeHeroHQ (@AnimeHeroHQ) August 6, 2023

Se revela en un Concept Art que en 'Spider-Man No Way Home', Doctor Strange sería quien iba a traer al Spider-Man de Tobey Maguire y Andrew Garfield😱🤯🤯#SpiderVerse #SpiderManNoWayHome #MarvelStudios pic.twitter.com/hbOUdDMyXG — Denni  – 🍿🎥🎬 (@VengadorGeek) August 6, 2023

The final cut of Spider-Man: No Way Home had Zendaya’s MJ and Jacob Batalon‘s Ned using Doctor Strange’s ring to bring back Tom Holland’s Peter Parker but ending up calling over Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

