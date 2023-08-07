Bianca Censori and Kanye West are living their best life it seems, as they got caught making out in public. It looks like the trip to Italy is intensifying their love for each other, and there is no stress of Kim Kardashian memory in Ye’s life. Kanye’s latest style quotient is devoid of shoes, and his wife followed his suit multiple times, but this time, she chose a different way; however, her choice of outfit is as erratic as ever. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

A few days back, the couple headed out for dinner with a group of friends where Bianca’s dangerously low rise almost cost her a wardrobe malfunction as she boldly flaunted her b*tt crack and n*pples through her sheer top. The internet surely takes a lot of pleasure in their eccentric style as they give out their amusing remarks, and this time too, it was the same.

As per Page Six report, Kanye West and Bianca Censori were caught making out in Florence, Italy, and their pictures of kissing each other passionately went viral on Instagram and Twitter. Kanye could be seen sporting a black blazer with no shirt underneath paired with a matching pair of trousers; he also had a gold chain dangling around his neck. His wife, on the other hand, donned a see-through thong bodysuit with sheer tights and white pumps.

Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori’s dress, had a criss-cross string detail at the back, revealing her side b**bs in one of the pictures, while at the front, her n*pples were also clearly visible! She also sported a nude head wrap covering her pixie cut.

Netizens shared their views on these recent pictures; one of the users wrote, “Hot Ass Mess Express”

Another expressed, “Dating this guy must be a chore .. “

While a third user wrote, “This man is clearly not well am people out here profiting off his illness”

Another commenting on Bianca‘s head wrap wrote, “Why she got some crusty ass pantyhose wrapped around her head”

One of them dragging Kanye’s ex-wife Kim K, wrote, “Kim somewhere crying her make up off Skete Skete”

Followed by “Just when you thought Kanye couldn’t possibly look more homeless,” and “They off they meds together.”

Check out their pics shared on Insta by an account called Arkagel:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARKANGEL (@arkangel)

What are your thoughts on Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s bold fashion statement? Let us know in the comments, and for more updates on your favourite Hollywood celebs, stay tuned to Koimoi!

