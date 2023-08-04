Kim Kardashian is among the most followed Instagrammers in the world. The American socialite does not need an introduction as her fan-following is unmatchable. While Kim is always in the news for one or the other reason, her fashion sense is also something that her fans often look up to. She often tries her SKIMS collections herself and the latest one is seemingly inspired by Barbie. However, while showing off her followers her latest piece of lingerie, she flashed her b**bs on social media.

The SKIMS founder has lived almost her entire life in the public eye. Born to Kris Jenner and the late Rob Kardashian, Kim’s life has been filled with controversies surrounding her rich background, reality shows, and her marriages. While controversies never leave her alone, she often prevents mishaps but recently failed to dodge a major wardrobe malfunction.

Kim Kardashian has a following of a whopping 363 million on Instagram. While she shares glimpses of her daily life, her luxurious home and her kids via social media, she also uses it to promote her shapewear and clothing brand. As she recently took to her IG stories to share her latest picks from the brand’s Summer sale, she almost prevented a mishap and flashes her n*pples.

In the story, the 42-year-old could be seen trying on a pink lacy two-piece lingerie set that reminded us of Barbie. The set consisted of a sleeveless see-through top and a matching pair of bottoms. Kim showed off the piece along with her blonde hair and said, “I love pink and so does everyone right now. I have seen the Barbie movie which I am obsessed with, it is so cute. And how cute is the Barbie moment with blonde hair.”

She hid her n*pples with her hands throughout the video as she even turned around to let her followers have a look at her a*s. She then removed her hand from her b**bs and flashed them on camera. Check her video here.

Reacting to the clip, an Instagram user wrote, “Kim looking like she’s in the strip club bathroom,” while another penned, “Kim in a random airport bathroom promoting the skims sale.”

