Kim Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner, made headlines on social media despite not even being involved after American sports TV personality Stephen A. Smith posted a controversial tweet mentioning the names of both reality stars. The ESPN host soon got called out by his Philadelphia 76ers veteran Patrick Beverley. Stephen then realized his mistake but called it a clerical error for which he got brutally trolled. Scroll down to know what really happened.

Kim Kardashian was recently spotted at the debut match of Lionel Messi with his new team Inter Miami CF. She also got her son Saint at the match, and they later got clicked together, which quickly managed to break the Internet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking of Stephen A. Smith’s controversy, his tweet caused quite an uproar after he asked if Kim Kardashian was a pr*stitute. In the same tweet, Stephen in his weekly podcast also asked if Kim’s mother Kris Jenner was a p*mp. Social media users lost their cool before Patrick Beverley called him out, tweeting, “Not cool. She has kids. Should not be the tittle or topic.” Replying to this, Stephen claimed it was a “clerical error” and deleted the main tweet. “Clerical error bro. You are absolutely right. That is being corrected right now as we speak. And for the record, I don’t think of @KimKardashian that way nor would I ever speak of her or any woman that way, which I’ve stated. That’s for checking that issue,” wrote Stephen.

Take a look:

Stephen A. Smith is facing backlash for a tweet asking if Kim Kardashian is a “prostitute” and is Kris Jenner a “pimp” pic.twitter.com/zi1Uuf84gv — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 29, 2023

Clerical error bro. You are absolutely right. That is being corrected right now as we speak. And for the record, I don’t think of @KimKardashian that way nor would I ever speak of her or any woman that way, which I’ve stated. That’s for checking that issue. https://t.co/PYYAen6mPZ — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) July 29, 2023

Stephen A. Smith did not really apologize for his mistake but only realized it. Kim Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner have, so far, not reacted to the now-deleted controversial tweet.

Social media users, on the other hand, took a brutal dig at Stephen as one user posted, “Clerical error” I’m dying. Worse then saying “I got hacked.” Another posted, “LMFAO clerical error….just for clarification was it on the “pr*stitute” part or the “p*mp” part?”

The next one tweeted, “Hahaha. Clerical error. That’s a new one.” Another shared, “Clerical Error? nah, you thought that, typed it and pressed send.” One person added, “Just keep it in the drafts bro.”

An individual quipped, “Stephen A. Smith really needs to take a break from the app” as another chimed in, “Another lawsuit looms on the horizon.”

Prior to taking a dig at The Kardashians star, Stephen A. Smith also made news when he talked about President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden, declaring that he “was on crack.”

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com!

Must Read: BTS’ Jungkook To Make His Acting Debut Soon? K-Pop Star Shares His Plans For Near Future After Discovering He Can Act Post ‘Seven’ Release

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News