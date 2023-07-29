With the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home and the monstrous success it managed to achieve came the animated Spider-Verse, that not only managed to gain audience and Box Office but also get nods at the biggest award nights. This together gave Sony the confidence to dive deeper into the Spider-Man phenomenon and churn out an entire platter of projects from the universe that is led by Peter Parker. While the calendar had a hefty lineup, it has now gone for a toss and turns out Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse has even gone missing.

For the unversed, Sony is leaving no stone unturned to juice out as much as they can from the Spider-Man Franchise. While creating the standalone Spidey movies with Marvel, they are already exploring many spin-offs under their banner. So far, the confirmed ones are, The Kraven The Hunter, Madame Web, Venom 3, and the animated wing that is flourishing exponentially.

Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse turned out to be the most anticipated films under the Sony X Marvel banner and the makers are also quite confident about it. But turns out the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA Strike has forced Sony to redo their calendar and postpone all the releases. But, the Spidey flick has disappeared completely. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per a Screenrant report, the untitled Venom 3 movie that was expected to hit the screens on October 2024, now release on July 12, 2024 officially. Madame Web set for February 14, 2024 earlier, now opens on February 12, 2024. The Kraven The Hunter faces the biggest blow as it has gotten delayed by 10 months. Earlier set for October 6, 2023 release, the movie now hits the big screen on August 10, 2024. Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse, which was scheduled for March 29, 2024 release has now been taken off from the calendar and doesn’t have any release date.

The studio hasn’t clarified anything about Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse release date. But this update has certainly put the fans in tension. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

