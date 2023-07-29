The rage that Barbie has become at the box office is enough to tell you the demand and the fan frenzy it has managed to capture. The movie that started with facing criticism on the announcement, is now being called the most self aware and empowering piece of art by its viewers. It is the Greta Gerwig’s retelling of the pink world, and in it, there is no space for the evils that women deal with in the real space. But did you ever think that movie will motivate people to take charge and break up with their toxic partners?

Barbie, starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, and others is directed Greta Gerwig who wrote it with husband Noah Baumbach. The movie that was marketed as a fun film about the iconic doll with nostalgia attached to it. For the once who weren’t aware about Greta’s strong voice and her filmmaking were surprised to see how strong messaging the Warner Bros backed movie held.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While it spoke about the gender politics, male chauvinism, toxicity and much more, the movie was made to make women and men feel empowered equally. But turns out not everybody wants to learn about the evils and stand strong with the feminine energy as it gets represented on the biggest screen. A woman has now detailed her breakup story on Reddit, and the netizens are supporting her. Read on to know.

The said woman has broken up with her boyfriend after watching Barbie because he couldn’t wrap his head around the strong voice the movie held. On the Reddit forum Am I The A**hole, she wrote, “Three days ago my bf and I went to go see the Barbie movie. I’ve been really excited as I’m a huge Greta Gerwig fan and my boyfriend liked Ryan Gosling. Other than him being in the movie, my bf didn’t know anything else about it.”

She added, “I on the other hand was aware of its feminist themes and was secretly hoping my boyfriend would get the message. Over the duration of the movie I could tell he was getting more and more uncomfortable/upset and I was getting really sad (both from the movie and his reaction) and I knew we would end up having a conversation about it afterwards.”

“He didn’t talk to me until we got in the car. He then told me that he was really offended by Barbie and said that it was the kind of thing I should have watched with my girlfriends and not him. I understood where he was coming from but I’m not going to even start explaining why I disagreed. We have been having problems with his weird comments about women, the LGBTQ community, and other stuff.”

“I was tired of having to always deal with his attitude and disrespect and was also maybe on this girl-power high so I told him it was over.” Revealing that they lived together and now she want to know about his whereabouts, she added: “The worst part is we still have his location, and it’s saying he is two states away. I don’t know how he got there. I can’t believe this is all because of the freaking Barbie movie.”

The internet is cheering her for the move. Many have consoled her by saying that she wasn’t wrong at all and the boyfriend was actually toxic. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Oppenheimer’s Cillian Murphy Ready For A MCU Debut? Reacts To His Fan Casting As Marvel’s Doctor Doom: “Yeah… If Someone Sends A Script…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News