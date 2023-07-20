The pink mania is all over, thanks to fantasy comedy-drama Barbie, which is set to witness its big release tomorrow. Greta Gerwig directorial is enjoying a massive buzz, and things have gotten all the way more exciting because of the Oppenheimer clash. But did you know, Margot Robbie had predicted that her film would be a billion-dollar affair before Warner Bros started working on it? Scroll below for all the details!

Many wouldn’t know, but Margot is also a producer of Barbie. It was her job to convince Warner Bros to have faith in her film, and she used her best pitching skills to convince them. The film has been directed by Greta Gerwig, who also co-wrote the script along with Noah Baumbach. Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera amongst others also play pivotal characters.

Margot Robbie in an interview with Collider, recalled, “I think my pitch in the green-light meeting was the studios have prospered so much when they’re brave enough to pair a big idea with a visionary director.”

Margot Robbie continued, “And then I gave a series of examples like, ‘dinosaurs and [Steven] Spielberg’ – pretty much naming anything that’s been incredible and made a ton of money for the studios over the years. And I was like, ‘And now you’ve got Barbie and Greta Gerwig’. And I think I told them that it’d make a billion dollars, which maybe I was overselling, but we had a movie to make, okay?”

While it is sure that Barbie is going to be a massive blockbuster at the box office, it is to be seen if the movie ends up crossing the $1 billion mark worldwide. Trade experts are already predicting as high as $140 million collection in the domestic market in the opening weekend.

