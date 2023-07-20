The wait will be over by tomorrow as, finally, Oppenheimer is hitting theatres all across the globe! Marking the return of director Christopher Nolan, the biggie is all set to surprise everyone with box office performance in India as the advance booking response for day 1 is simply superb. Keep reading to know how the film is faring ahead of its release tomorrow!

Chris Nolan’s last film was Tenet, which arrived during the Covid scare. As a result, it didn’t see many takers in theatres. But now, the latest thriller starring Cillian Murphy has been witnessing a craze among the Indian audience, and the brand Nolan is speaking volumes. Despite being a bit niche in the genre, the film is witnessing thunderous responses all across the country.

As we write, by tracking BMS (BookMyShow), we got to know that Oppenheimer’s buzz has intensified and is selling well over 8.20K tickets per hour through the online-ticket selling platform. Not just that, but the film had already sold over 1.30 lakh tickets for day 1 in INOX, PVR and Cinepolis by yesterday afternoon. The figure of 1.50 lakh tickets would have been crossed comfortably by now.

For the opening weekend, the aforementioned cinema chains have sold over 3.20 lakh tickets through advance booking. This clearly hints at an explosion at the Indian box office.

As suggested by Christopher Nolan, the IMAX version is the first priority of the audience, and Oppenheimer is expected to rake in record numbers for the version.

