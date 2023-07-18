Oppenheimer Director Christopher Nolan Finally Breaks Silence On Making A Comeback To Superhero Films After Batman's Trilogy, Has A Clear Answer!

Christopher Nolan has ruled out ever making another superhero movie.

The 52-year-old filmmaker helmed ‘The Dark Knight’ trilogy from 2005 to 2012, in which Christian Bale portrayed lead character Bruce Wayne/ Batman, but Nolan won’t be renewing his acquaintances with the Caped Crusader anytime soon.

When asked by YouTuber HugoDécrypte whether he would make “another superhero movie”, Christopher Nolan replied: “No.”

Christopher Nolan also passed on responding when questioned if he would consider directing a ‘Star Wars’ motion picture one day, but he won’t be heading behind the camera on the small screen anytime soon.

Quizzed about whether he is up for making a “TV show one day”, he also replied: “No.”

With Christopher Nolan ruling himself out of anymore superhero films, that looks to have called time on Bale’s career as Batman.

In June 2022, Bale admitted he would be up for portraying Batman again if Nolan asked him.

Asked if the offer has even come up from Warner Bros, he said: “No, no, no. Nobody, nobody reaches out to me or they keep me like a mushroom, keep me in the dark and feed me s***.

“For me, that would be a matter of Chris Nolan, if he ever decided to do it again and if he chose to come my way again, then yeah, I would consider it because that was always our pact between each other is we would just stick to it.

“We said we would only ever make three. And then I said to myself, and I’d only ever make it with Chris.”

Bale – who appeared in ‘Batman Begins’, ‘The Dark Knight’ and ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ – recently admitted he still hasn’t seen ‘The Batman’, although he hailed Robert Pattinson as a “wonderful actor”.

He previously hailed the star’s casting as the DC superhero as a “good choice”.

