The globe has been painted pink with Barbie fever and we literally mean it. Whether you open your Instagram feed, Google, or check out celebrity looks, everyone’s been influenced by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer and how! The impact is massive, and it’s showing in the advance booking trends. Scroll below to know what the advance booking trend at the box office on day 1 in India looks like!

The early reviews are in, and everything looks favourable so far for this Greta Gerwig directorial. It is facing a massive box office clash with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer but there’s nothing to worry about because Margot Robbie starrer is witnessing the best pre-booking sales since the Avatar 2 mania. Yes, you heard that right!

Talking about Barbie advance booking on day 1 of the Indian box office, 2.91K tickets on average are being sold per hour on BMS (BookMyShow), as we write. A report by Box Office Worldwide also states that this fantasy comedy-drama has already sold over 46,000 tickets for day 1 across three national chains – PVR, INOX and Cinepolis (as per yesterday’s update).

Well, that’s not it because Barbie is not only going to witness a huge opening day in India but is also set for a massive opening weekend. The craze is massive, and one can only expect numbers to grow further with highly positive reviews.

There’s been tough competition from Oppenheimer because the average ticket at IMAX is being sold for over Rs 1000. But there’s substance and a highly varied genre in both the films due to either there will be a polarized audience or, in the other case scenario, users may have their first priorities, but many will ultimately end up watching both.

