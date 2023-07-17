After the pleasant surprise of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Adipurush’s epic debacle disrupted the success flow for Hindi films. Thankfully, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s SatyaPrem Ki Katha did the job of getting things back on track. Amid this, the Hollywood biggies continue to enjoy run of their own at the Indian box office, with first Fast X and now Mission: Impossible 7 turning out to be major successes. Keep reading to know more!

In a surprising trend, 2023 has witnessed no box office failure from Hollywood in India (major releases). Even though there have been limited films, none of them turned out to be a loss affair. On the other hand, there has been inconsistency with Bollywood releases. Thankfully, there are a couple of winners in quick succession, but on the whole, Hollywood releases have shown their dominance.

In 2023, except for Pathaan and The Kerala Story, there have been no big successes from Bollywood. Even Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar, despite closing its run near 150 crores, ended up being an average affair due to its cost. On the other hand, Fast X scored a century and was a huge success at the Indian box office. Now, even Mission: Impossible 7 is following the same route.

Mission: Impossible is now standing at 65 crores and will soon be overtaking SatyaPrem Ki Katha (75.75 crores) and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (86 crores), which are celebrated as Bollywood’s recent successes. It clearly shows Hollywood’s dominance over Bollywood releases.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

