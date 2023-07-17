It’s a half-century for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One aka Mission: Impossible 7. After playing in theatres for five days, the film has comfortably gone past 65 crores. The film has been maintaining an average of over 10 crores ever since its release on Wednesday, and Sunday collections were expectedly excellent as well.

The film brought in 18 crores more, and that’s its third double-digit score in five days, which is quite impressive. From here, it’s about maintaining a decent enough hold because that would be enough to take it past the 100 crores mark in the second weekend itself. This Friday onwards, the film will be facing competition from Hollywood’s very own Oppenheimer. That would also mean a division of premium IMAX screens, and it would be interesting to see how the math plays out then.

For now, Tom Cruise‘s Mission: Impossible 7 has been enjoying its fantabulous journey with 65 crores* already in its kitty. Around 23-25 crores more will comfortably come in between today and Thursday and that should push the overall collections closer towards the 90 cores mark.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

