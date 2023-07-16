After marking the biggest start for the franchise and Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible 7 is aiming for higher milestones at the Indian box office. To date, surprisingly, the actor never got a big grosser to his name despite his immense popularity. But now, MI 7 is looking to change it as the first few steps have already been taken. Keep reading to know more!

It was expected that Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One would take a start of at least 15 crores in India, but it didn’t happen. But still, the opening was big enough to be Tom Cruise’s best till now. With glowing reviews coming in from all corners, the film jumped massively yesterday and as a result, it has tied the score with Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation to become his 2nd highest-earning film.

After 4 days, Mission: Impossible 7 has earned 47 crores* in India, and with this, it surpassed the lifetime of Top Gun: Maverick (35 crores). It has tied with Rogue Nation’s 47 crores. In the next few days, it’ll surpass Mission: Impossible – Fallout (77 crores) to become Tom Cruise’s higher-earning film ever in India. MI 7 also aims to be in the 100 crore club.

Meanwhile, recently director Christopher McQuarrie said that Mission: Impossible 7 was a topic of great concern for Tom Cruise and had completely refused the possibility of a cliffhanger ending, with the actor even losing sleep over it, which led to them constantly refining it.

As reported by Variety, in an interview with Total Film, talking about the film’s train sequence, the director said: “Where we ended the movie was always where we were going to end it.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

