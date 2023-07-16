With SatyaPrem Ki Katha bringing practically the only Hindi film in the running across the maximum count of screens and shows, the collections have come out to be good on Saturday. There has been a very good day-on-day growth which has resulted in 1.75 crores* more being collected.

Surprisingly there has been no new Hindi release this weekend, even though the stage was set for one to arrive. Agreed that there is Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One already in the play, and then there is Oppenheimer on the coming Friday. However, if Bollywood chooses to stay away from competition in such a manner, then soon enough, there would be more of such Hollywood domination. Yes, it’s good to have theatres playing some or the other content to keep the exhibitor sector rolling, but then the native industry cannot just stand in a corner and look.

Coming back to SatyaPrem Ki Katha, it would now make the most of these two weeks available for it, something that will push it closer towards the 85 crores mark. So far, the film has already collected 73.50 crores* and with collections set to go past the 75 crores milestone today, it won’t take much time before 80 crores mark is hit as well.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

