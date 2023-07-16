It was expected that Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One aka Mission: Impossible 7 would have good growth on Saturday. However, instead, the growth was simply huge as 16 crores* came in. Friday collections were around 9.50 crores, so that’s an excellent jump. Also, the collections have even exceeded 15 crores, so that’s a positive sign because now 20 crores Sunday is a possibility.

It was a given that MI 7 would get into double digits all over again on Saturday and then add some more as well. Hence, what has transpired is a very pleasant surprise. The film is over-performing now and has gone beyond the expected trajectory. It would now be all about taking this forward and growing further on Sunday as well. As such, it’s the fifth day in the running for the Tom Cruise starrer so if Sunday collections indeed get into that 18-20 crores range, then it would be simply fantastic.

Mission: Impossible 7 has collected 47 crores* already, and as you read this, it would already have scored a half-century. With 11 more open days ahead of it, this Hollywood action biggie is set to be a 100 crore club entrant in India and perhaps achieve higher milestones.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

