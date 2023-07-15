Yesterday, the KGF series and Rangasthalam released in Japan. Led by Yash, both KGF Chapter 1 and Chapter 2 are playing simultaneously in theatres. On the other side, the Ram Charan-led Telugu film has also arrived with a surprising pre-release buzz around it, leading to a high-voltage box office clash.

RRR opened a new box office market for Indian films and showed that achieving the 100 crore milestone is very much possible. Before it, Rajinikanth’s Muthu remained at the top for several years, proving his dominance in Japan. But now, the SS Rajamouli directorial has grabbed the throne and leading the charts by a huge margin.

KGF Chapter 2, upon its original release, did superb business at the worldwide box office and earned beyond 1000 crores gross. With such a success, the KGF series is expected to do wonders at the Japanese box office. All eyes are set to see if it challenges the lifetime of RRR. Speaking of Rangasthalam, the film might surprise everyone as it is trending better than KGF in Japan.

Both KGF and Rangasthalam are expected to be among the top earners in Japan, and below is the list of highest-grossing Indian films at the Japanese box office you must know:

RRR – 119 crores Muthu – 23.50 crores Baahubali 2: The Conclusion – 18.15 crores 3 Idiots – 10.05 crores English Vinglish – 9.40 crores

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, in a surprising trend, Ram Charan‘s Rangasthalam witnessed a much better response in advance booking in Japan than the Yash-led KGF series.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

