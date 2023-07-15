Tom Cruise’s highly-anticipated Mission: Impossible 7 is out in theatres across the globe and is performing on the lines of projection that was out a few days back. At the worldwide box office, the extended opening weekend is expected to close on a good note, and there’s a possibility of a record weekend in the domestic market too. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One has opened to positive reviews all across the globe and as a result, the extended opening weekend of 5 days will be closing with a good collection. However, that’s half the job done, as the main task is maintaining momentum during weekdays.

As per Deadline’s report, in the domestic market, Mission: Impossible 7 earned an estimated $16 million on Friday to take the 3-day total to $52.2 million. By Sunday, the film is expected to wrap up at $76 million. To date, Mission: Impossible 2 holds the record for the highest box office debut with $78.8 million, and if the latest release goes slightly above, it’ll become the highest opening weekend grosser for the franchise.

At the worldwide box office, Mission: Impossible 7 is expected to earn $240 million by Sunday, which is slightly below the projected weekend score of $250 million. While these are good numbers, the tense situation isn’t far away as Barbie and Oppenheimer are to release this Friday.

Both Barbie and Oppenheimer will take away a huge chunk of screens from the Tom Cruise starrer, with the latter even denting the business in IMAX.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

