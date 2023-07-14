The Box Office circus in Hollywood at this point is not really a very colourful show. While we get back to the normal world after adapting to the comfort of our homes amid a pandemic, bringing people back to the cinema halls is nothing less than a herculean task. We have already seen some of the most anticipated movies perform very badly at the Box Office including some of the very hyped-up DCU Flicks. The most recent is The Flash, which has registered itself as the worst-performing superhero movie ever. Will Christopher Nolan and Cillian Murphy’s Oppenheimer finally change the course? French Critics don’t feel so.

Oppenheimer, directed by Nolan, tells the story of the Father Of Atomic bombs. The movie stars almost the entire A list of actors from Hollywood. While Cillian Murphy plays the titular part, Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, and many more will be seen alongside him. The movie recently saw its premiere in Paris, and the early reviews have been pretty good.

While the French premiere has been a joy ride for Oppenheimer, as critics have applauded and praised the Magnum Opus and the performances, there is also a catch. As per the latest reports, it is now being said that the biopic might just turn out to be the lowest-grosser of Christopher Nolan’s career. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per a Fandom Wire report, French Critics have spoken about the possibility that Oppenheimer might turn out to be the lowest-grosser for the Interstellar filmmaker. Christopher Nolan has never been associated with a bad film, and his movies mostly manage to create an expected dent at the Box Office. While even Cillian Murphy’s Oppenheimer is estimated to do so, the report says it may underperform.

The critics have given examples of movies like The Flash and Indian Jones And The Dial Of Destiny, which were walking on a massive hype and were two of the most anticipated films. But anticipation did not reflect on the Box Office of the two at all. However, Oppenheimer is up to battle at the Box Office with Margot Robbie starrer Barbie which releases the same day. There is also Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One running in theatres and will be a week old when Nolan’s saga hits the screen.

Cillian Murphy starrer Oppenheimer releases on July 21, 2023. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

