Jennifer Lawrence is one actress who is, on the one hand, loved by many and, on the other, often finds herself in the centre of some controversy, like her association with s*xual predator Harvey Weinstein or the time she was accused of having an affair with her Passengers co-star Chris Pratt. On the contrary, she dreaded doing the intimate scenes and in an interview, she described her s*x scenes as very nerve-wracking. Scroll below to get the deets.

Lawrence and Pratt’s sci-fi film came out in 2016, and just two years later, the MCU actor and his then-wife Anna Faris went their separate ways and post that, many accused JLaw of an alleged affair with the actor. But she denied them all firmly, and this wasn’t the first time she was accused of something like that. The X-Men star was accused of having an affair with Liam Hemsworth.

Coming back to Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt’s s*x scenes in Passengers, they were one of the most talked about things back in those days when it came out. JLaw is an amazingly talented actress, but she too dreaded doing love scenes such as those because they are very passionate and turn out to be tricky.

In an interview with Seth Meyers, Jennifer Lawrence described her mental state before she did the s*x scenes with her Passengers co-star Chris Pratt. She said, “I was so nervous, ’cause I was paranoid about coming across as a predator, for one. With s*x scenes, you don’t know what to do. You’re like, ‘Is it too — is it enough?’ Is it — or your worst nightmare, is it too much? Are they gonna be like, ‘Whoa! Whoa! Whoa!’ Jennifer!'”

Jennifer Lawrence is one of the A-list actresses in Hollywood with an Academy Award to her name for her film ‘Silver Linings Playbook’ opposite Bradley Cooper, another co-star she was rumoured to be having an affair with. On the professional front, JLaw was last seen in the s*x comedy ‘No Hard Feelings’ by Gene Stupnitsky opposite Andrew Barth Feldman.

