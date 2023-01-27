Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most well-known actresses in Hollywood. She is one of the versatile actresses and has bagged various accolades for her performances in films. However, her 2018 film Red Sparrow made headlines for her n*dity.

For the unversed, the film 2018 American spy thriller film directed by Francis Lawrence was based on the 2013 novel of the same name by Jason Matthews. Even though Jennifer’s performance was praised, the film was criticized the film’s long runtime and over-reliance on graphic violence and s*x.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jennifer Lawrence appeared on Ellen DeGeneres’s talk show wherein, she made a candid confession about filming n*de scenes for the film Red Sparrow. She revealed how she was so focused on how her n*pples might look that she actually berated the crew after they made the set too warm.

During the show, the comedian-host asked the actress what it was that had made the actress decide to strip down on camera for the very first time after she previously insisted that she would never go n*ked in a movie. She answered laughing, “I think I finally just got hot,” while sipping on a rum cocktail.

Jennifer Lawrence then more serious this time said, “To me, it was really just an amazing script and story. I loved the character and I just didn’t want to miss out on it because of like my weird insecurities so I did it and it was really lovely.” The actress continued by outlining the circumstances surrounding the day she had to film her n*ked s*x scene, claiming that the crew was kind and arrived at three in the morning to set up heaters.

She acknowledged that she was constantly whining about being chilly, pointing out that it was bitterly cold “because it was a very Hungarian winter.” As a result, when Jennifer Lawrence eventually arrives on set and enters the room, commenting that it is warm and cozy, she abruptly begins screaming angrily, “What are you doing with this heat? My n*pples are going to be huge!”

Jen claimed that everyone panicked when she began shrieking and they were unsure of what she wanted. Lawrence and Ellen DeGeneres burst into fits of laughter. She joked that the crew said, “Jen you can’t diet anymore.”

For more updates on Hollywood, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: Rihanna’s ‘Umbrella’ Was Used As A Weapon Of Torture In Hell Claims A Michigan Priest Who Allegedly ‘Died’ For Some Time: “Demons Were Singing It”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News