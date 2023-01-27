Hugh Jackman is one of the most popular actors worldwide. Not just that, he also happens to be one of the most good looking actors and while he’s 54-year-old, the actor still enjoys a massive fan following among female audiences. He’s widely known for playing the role of the Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and today, we bring you a throwback to when his wife Deborra-Lee Furness revealed some raunchy details about their s*x life while also mentioning his roleplay character in the bedroom and you would never be able to guess! Haha. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Both Hugh and Deborra tied the knot in 1996 and ever since then, these two have been couple goals for their fans across the globe. The couple shares two children together named Oscar and Ava. Now coming back to the topic, Jackman was named the ‘S*xiest Man Alive’ by People’s magazine in 2008 and well, there’s no denying that.

Hugh Jackman’s wife Deborra-Lee Furness in an interview with Page Six magazine revealed some raunchy details about their s*x life that might break the hearts of his fans, hehe. Can you guess Hugh’s roleplay character in the bedroom with his wife? Well, he plays the role of a ‘stockbroker’. Yes, that’s correct.

Deborra-Lee Furness said, “I was always saying I’d marry somebody sensible, like a stockbroker. So he dresses up for that fantasy for me occasionally,” the Daily Mail quoted in an interview with Page Six magazine.

She continued and said, “Mind you, I do think he’s the s*xiest man alive, and I’d hope every woman would think her husband was.”

What are your thoughts on Hugh Jackman’s wife revealing their bedroom secrets in a throwback interview? Tell us in the space below.

