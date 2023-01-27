Jennifer Aniston, who became the Rachel of our dreams over the years of her stint in Friends, has a unique sense of fashion. Jen is one of the s*xiest divas in Hollywood who knows what to wear and how to style to make an impact on her fans. She enjoys a massive fanbase who loves and admires her looks whatever she wears. Today, we bring you a throwback picture where the Murder Mystery actress looked scintillating in a black slip-on dress. Scroll below to find out!

Be it a red carpet look, a casual dine-out, a friends’ brunch, or a bold photoshoot, Jen never shies away from wearing s*xy outfits and mesmerises her fans with her look. She surely has been aging like a fine wine!

Today, we came across a stunning throwback picture of Jennifer Aniston on Twitter as shared by one of her fan pages, where she looked like the diva that she is! In the photo, Jen can be seen wearing a black slip-on dress with noodle-strapped halter-neck detailing while flaunting her flawlessly smooth back and her hourglass figure. She even gave a lil peek-a-boo of her side b**b in that outfit. Jennifer’s hypnotizing stare in the picture is enough to keep us hooked to her look.

For makeup, Jennifer Aniston opted for a subtle and dewy look which included a sheen foundation with contoured and highlighted cheeks, defined brows, soft smokey eyes with mascara-laden lashes and n*de brown lip shade. She completed the whole look with wet hair detailing and ditched any jewellery to keep the focus only on her sultry dress and s*xy figure! Her posture in the picture added an extra charm to her whole look!

Love and light ❤️ 💡 pic.twitter.com/j24j96SVqe — JENNIFER ANISTON (@celebjenaniston) January 7, 2022

Well, Jennifer Aniston’s look in this throwback picture has surely given us all naughty thoughts! What say? *wink*! What are your opinions about Friends’ star Jennifer Aniston’s this hot look? Let us know in the comments below!

