Angelina Jolie has ‘angel’ within her name, and well, she sure does have angelic beauty. She is not only known for her acting skills and stardom, but also she is admired and followed by millions of fandom for her fashion and styling. She has a sartorial choice when it comes to fashion, and we can’t complain! Whenever she steps outside, she always maintains a proper fashionable look!

Be it Jolie’s red carpet look, casual street style, hot photoshoots or some outfit from any film – it always gets discussed among the fashion mongers. However, today we bring you to the time when the Eternals actress was young and knew how to stomp over men’s hearts like a boss b*tch!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Even though Angelina Jolie is quite a famous Hollywood diva, she doesn’t have a social media platform. But her fans have created hundreds of her fan pages on Instagram and Twitter, where they share every update of the actress. One such fan page named ‘angelinajolieofficia’ on Instagram shared a picture, where she can be seen wearing a black coloured latex mermaid-cut dress with a plunging neckline and halter-neck detailing. She accentuated the look with a pair of dainty earrings and ditched any neckpiece to flaunt her busty assets through the deep neckline.

For makeup, Angelina Jolie opted for a full coverage foundation, contoured and blushed cheeks, defined brows, winged eyeliner with mascara-laden lashes, and what made a whole difference in the look was her bold matte red lips. She back-brushed her hair and left it open, and completed the look with a pair of heels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angelina Jolie (@angelinajolieofflical)

Angelina Jolie surely served lewks like a diva, and our hearts couldn’t stop singing Doja Cat‘s “I’m a bitch and a boss, I’ma shine like gloss”, and she did shine like a gloss!

What are your thoughts about Angelina Jolie’s looks? Let us know in the comments!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more fashion news and updates!

Must Read: Shraddha Kapoor S*xes Up Her ‘Babe Avatar’ In A Cut-Out Bodycon Dress Looking Irresistible, Rule Your BFFs Bachelorette Party With This One!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News