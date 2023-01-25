Robert Downey Jr is not only famous for his acting chops but also for his wit. Our Iron Man star is savage when it comes to his sense of humour. But he once got scandalous as he quite openly spoke about sleeping with actresses and how they wouldn’t be able to give their ‘best performance’ otherwise. Scroll below for more details.

It is very well known that Robert has a tight bond with his Avengers co-star. There are viral videos of him hilariously roasting Tom Holland, Chris Evans, and Scarlett Johansson amongst others. But did you know? He shares a good bond even with leading ladies of Hollywood including Anne Hathaway, Angelina Jolie and Emma Stone.

Robert Downey Jr once presented at the Golden Globes in the year 2011. It was his scandalous speech that left everyone stunned. The Marvel actor began, “I consider myself a veteran of sorts and I’ve made somewhat a study of this, tell me if I’m wrong. I don’t know if an actress can do her best work until I’ve slept with her!”

Robert Downey Jr then looked at Julianne Moore and said, “Julianne… told her that I was working with strange new feelings that were confusing me.”

He then looks at Angelina Jolie and continues, “Angie! Only to have her blow me off halfway through the shoot like it never happened!”

He also made fun remarks with Emma Stone, Anne Hathaway and Annette Bening, who were all nominated for the category ‘Best Actress For A Motion Picture (Comedy or Musical).

“I’m not saying that my theory doesn’t hold water but somehow all these women rendered exquisite performances from me, without a shred of my help so I guess, I’m just saying if I could I would give it to all five of you! At once, The Award, Right Here, Centre Stage, in front of my wife, audience and millions of viewers,” added Robert Downey Jr in his double-meaning speech.

Interestingly, all of these actresses were accompanied by their partners or family members who were left in splits as well. One could see Angelina Jolie laying her head on Brad Pitt’s shoulders. Take a look at the viral video below:

Only Robert Downey Jr can have the b*lls to pull something like this off!

