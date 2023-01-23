Scarlett Johansson is one of the most popular and also one of the highest-paid actresses around the world. She has won our hearts with her portrayal of Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She is not just a bombshell on screen but has the talent for it as well. Many of her fans, especially the men, would agree that they have imagined her in very graphic dreams [you know what we mean, right! *WINK*].

But have you ever wondered what might be the Black Widow’s wildest or raunchiest desire? She did once spill it out loud in one of the interviews! Scroll down to know more about it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per a report in Digital Spy, Scarlett Johansson once revealed that she dreamt of having s*x in a car! However, that is not so weird, given there are others who have done wilder things than that. Anyway, the Avengers actress said, “If I were in a really raunchy frame of mind and thinking of doing something crazy and kinky and s*xy, the back seat would be it.” We hope her dream got fulfilled at some point in time by now. If not, she would have just to utter the words and her husband Colin Jost would be ready to obey it!

Over the years, the Avengers actor Scarlett Johansson has been objectified in the film industry, but she has always remained quite bold and fierce when it came to her personality. Although she is one of the most desirable actresses around, she has done a n*de scene in movies except for the film, Under the Skin. But even while doing that, she had a strict condition that she would pose n*ked for the film, but that will not be too s*xy.

Anyway, Scarlett Johansson has been burning up the skin with her s*xiness for a long time now, and not just physically; the actress is also blessed with a raspy voice as well.

Must Read: Wednesday Fans Demand Percy Hynes White’s Removal Following Allegations That His Group Used To Get Women High For Having S*x & Much More

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News