Earth’s mightiest heroes, Avengers just got a little desi where everyone is fed up with Loki. Being the god of mischief, Loki always finds himself in trouble. Showing the mischeifs of Loki, a video shows Iron Man and Loki when they are played by a mysterious character. The video and its VFX are compared with the upcoming Adipurush. Read on.

The video by Ruturaj VFX is directly compared with Bollywood’s one of most expensive films, Adipursuh for the level of VFX used in the video. People are calling out the movie and appreciating the hard work that the creator has put into making the video. “If a single man can do this just imagine what a team of 20 can do”, commented a user. Another subscriber added, “Imagine if there was atleast one editor like you in bollywood”

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the video, Tony Stark is seen in his Hulk Buster armor when he asks about Loki’s current location. Jarvis updates that he could not find Loki’s location but managed to find Thor’s location. The god of thunder and Iron Man got into a heated argument where Tony complained about Loki that he became his avatar and went on a date with his wife. Replying to Tony, Thor says Loki did the same with him and went out on a date with Jane Foster.

As the fight progresses, Deadpool is seen enjoying the brawl sitting across and enjoying the show. The video also shows Tom Holland’s Spider-Man playing with Groot. Spider-Man taps Groot on the head and asks him to study more and play fewer video games. While the fight between Thor and Iron Man continues, Iron Man is seen preparing for a final blow as Thor smashed his armor from the sky.

Before Tony takes the final shot, Thor is seen transported to Wanda Maximoff’s Hex, which she controls. Confused, Thor asks why did she bring him here to which Wanda complains about Loki. She says Loki went on a date with her by disguising himself as Vision hence she killed him. Wanda was filled with rampage and plans to kill all the Avengers to bring Vision back from the multiverse.

As the video end, Wanda breaks Thor’s Strom Breaker and as he steps ahead to kill Thor, Captain America appears and throws a shield at Wanda to stop her. While the video has reached over 1.9 Million views, netizens are saying that the VFX is brilliant.

Let us know what do you have to say about the video.

Must Read: Wednesday Fans Demand Percy Hynes White’s Removal Following Allegations That His Group Used To Get Women High For Having S*x & Much More

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News