As the temperature is dipping down in the northern part of India, our mother’s favorite monkey cap just got a rendition from an Italian luxury brand. While it just looks the same, it costs only 31,990 after a discount of 9,000. Well, you heard it right! Dolce & Gabbana is selling ‘Monkey Cap’, by rebranding it as ‘Khaki Ski Mask Cap’.

The price of this cap is enough to buy winter essentials for the season. It would be funny to see the reaction of our parents when they see the Italian version of the monkey cap also being sold at this price. While we are trying to digest the cost of this Dolce & Gabbana’s ‘Monkey Cap’, below are a few hilarious reactions by the netizens. Read on..

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a few episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Champak Chacha has been wearing a similar cap and netizens found a way to take a dig. A post shared on the internet gathered attraction from everyone. “Are they inspired by champak chacha?”, said a user while referring to a character of TMKOC.

The actual price of the cap is 40k and has a discount of 9k, to which a user said, “Abe gareebo, 9k ka discount bhi to diya hai aur kitna chahiye”. Another wrote the new full form of D&G, “Docle and paise Ganwana”. “Aree inke targetted costumers professional bank robbers honge!”, well we would not doubt about that.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ScoopWhoop (@scoopwhoop)

While everyone is using Ashneer’s doglapan as slang, a user said, “I just asked my mom about my bandar topi bachpan me and it was just of Rs. 50😂 #D&Gisdoglapan🤣”. Many also jokingly thought of robbing a bank to buy this cap, “Isko khareedne ke liye pehle sasti wali monkey cap pehen ke bank lootna padega”.

“Made specifically for Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani”, said a user while taking a dig at the multi-billionaires of India. Another user also targeted Raj Kundra as he wears a mask during his public visits by saying, “Must be useful to Raj Kundra😂”

While many netizens are showing their hilarious reactions to this monkey cap, let us know what do you think about this monkey cap?

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Munmun Dutta Once Made A Shocking Revelation Of Her Teacher Slapping On The Breasts Of Female Students, Putting Hands In Her Underpants While Sharing Her #MeToo Story

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News