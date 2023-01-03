Munmun Dutta is one of the most loved and adored television stars in the country. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor is known for her fashion choices, unapologetic opinions, and bold choices. She is ruling hearts with her popular character Babita Iyer. However, the actress is often targeted by trollers.

Munmun has attracted her fair share of controversies. Be it lashing out at the media to even landing up in legal trouble for using casteist slurs, she has made headlines several times for all the wrong reasons. But her #Metoo confession remain one of the most shocking revelations by the actress. Scroll down to read the story.

Munmun Dutta’s #MeToo experience left her fans shocked. Back in 2018, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress took to her Instagram account and made some shocking revelations. The actress penned down her experience that how during her growing years she was s*xually abused. She revealed that she was scared of her neighbourhood uncle and even revealed that one of her teachers pulled her b*a strap as a punishment. The actress wrote, “This another teacher, whom I tied Rakhi to, would scold female students in the class by pulling their b*a strap and slapping their b*east. In the similar post, she also revealed that her tuition used put his hands in her underpants. Munmun make sure that her voice gets heard and her Metoo post gave out a strong message to all the women out there who were sailing on the same boat.

Notably, her post on #Metoo went viral and had garnered a lot of eyeballs back then. The actress recently made headlines for lashing out at the media for their ‘behuda’ comments and she often faces backlash on the internet for speaking her mind.

