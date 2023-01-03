Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah happens to be one of the most popular and longest-running sitcoms in the world. Off late, we have seen actors quitting the show including Raj Anadkat and Shailesh Lodha, now according to new reports, TMKOC director Malav Rajda has quit the show after successfully directing it for 14-long years and has also revealed the reason behind it. Scroll below to read the scoop.

The show enjoys a massive fan following not just in the country but globally as well. The actors of TMKOC also enjoy a huge fan following on social media and are also one of the highest-paid television celebrities in the industry. Now coming back to the topic, in a recent interview, Malav has confirmed quitting the show and reportedly his wife and actress Priya Ahuja is also planning to leave the show.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Malav Rajda confirmed quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and said, “After doing the show for 14 years, I thought I had gone into a comfort zone. I thought to grow creatively it’s best to move out and challenge myself.”

Malav Rajda continued and said, “If you are set out to do good work, there will be creative differences within the team, but it’s always to improve the show. I had no fallout with the production house. I only have gratitude for the show and for Asit bhai (Modi, show producer).”

Concluding the conversation, the TMKOC director said, “These 14 years have been the most beautiful years of my life. I not only earned fame and money but also got my life partner Priya (Ahuja Rajda, actor-wife) from this show.”

Malav Rajda leaving Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will definitely come as a shock to all his fans.

What are your thoughts on the director leaving TMKOC after 14 long years? Tell us in the space below.

