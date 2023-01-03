Tunisha Sharma passed away on 24th December and her mother Vanita Sharma accused her ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan of abetting her suicide. She also claimed that the actress was struggling because his family was trying to convert her to Islam and often manipulated her. Amidst it all, lawyers of the accused have opened up and made some shocking revelations in the case. Scroll below for more details.

There remains no absolute proof as to why Tunisha took the extreme step. She was found hanging in the makeup room of Sheezan but there remained no suicide note. The post-mortem report also confirmed that she passed away due to suffocation, which happened when she strangulated herself. But this was not the first time she tried to end her life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sheezan Khan is currently under police custody. His family members including his mother Kehekshan Faisi, and two sisters (Falaq Naaz, Shafaq Naaz) held a press conference yesterday to bust rumours floating against him. His lawyer during one of the statements claimed Tunisha Sharma’s mother Vanita once tried to strangle her.

He said, “It was Sanjeev Kaushal (an uncle in Chandigarh) and Tunisha’s mom Vanita Sharma who dominated and controlled her. Post lockdown, Tunisha’s mom and Kaushal even forced the actress to travel to Chandigarh, and when she refused, Vanita broke her mobile phone and even tried to strangle her. Tunisha had shared all of this with the director of the show she was a part of then.”

It was also claimed that Vanita is in a relationship with Sanjeev. “Tunisha Sharma & Sanjeev Kaushal had terrible relations. Sanjeev Kaushal & her mother, Vanita used to Tunisha Sharma’s mom tried to strangle her, Sheezan Khan’s lawyer claims Tunisha’s finances. Tunisha often pleaded in front of her mother for her own money,” added the lawyer.

Tunisha’s mother Vanita Sharma is yet to respond to the claims.

Sheezan Khan and Tunisha Sharma fell in love on the sets of Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. They broke up 15 days ahead of the unfortunate incident.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more television updates!

Must Read: Ishq Mein Ghayal Promo Is Out! Netizens Bruttaly Trolled Reem Shaikh & Karan Kundrra Starrer Thriller-Fantasy, A User “The Vampire Diaries But With Werewolves”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News