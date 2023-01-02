Actor Vineet Kumar Chaudhary, who is a popular name in the entertainment industry, is known for playing negative characters on screen.

The actor was last seen in the show ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’, in which he essayed a negative character. Vineet reveals that he is usually offered negative roles only and credit goes to the earlier roles he has done.

Vineet reveals that he is usually offered negative roles only and the credit goes to the earlier roles he has done. Talking about it, Vineet said: “Nowadays, it’s a pattern that if you do more negative roles, you’ll only be approached for them. Usually, I get calls for auditions for negative roles only because of my hard looks and powerful voice.”

“It’s not that I don’t want to play the baddie, but I want people to know I can essay a role of a different genre also. Of course, I do believe that there’s a lot to explore in negative roles because there’s a set of limitations in positive roles.”

On being asked why an actor is always given roles according to the genre he has done earlier, Vineet said: “It’s the mindset of the people which makes them do so because they think you can only play the character of a particular genre. In TV, people don’t want to experiment with you or offer you a role of a different genre, they just want to work on the established things.

“Everyone wants to play safe on television and that’s why experimentation with content, character and actors has become so limited.”

On the professional front, Vineet has been seen in shows like ‘Kahan Hum Kahan Tum’, ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’, ‘Balika Vadhu’, ‘Naagin 2’, ‘Ghum hai kisi ke Pyaar Mein’, ‘Balika Vadhu‘, and ‘CID’.

