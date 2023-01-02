Gauahar Khan and Nigaar Khan are one of the most adored siblings in the television world. The divas are popular for their fashion sense, giving out unapologetic opinions, and acting talent. The talented sisters are each other’s biggest support system as well. However, there was a time when all was not well between them.

Gauahar is known for speaking her mind and living on her terms. The ex-Bigg Boss contestant is also known for her bold choices. She was once asked to leave the house by her sister Nigaar Khan over a bikini shoot and the two got into an ugly argument. Scroll down to know.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to a report by ZoomTV, years ago, Gauahar Khan along with her older sister Nigaar featured in a show titled The Khan Sisters. The television show was basically to see into their lives and everything that was happening in their real -life was being shown on the television. That also means the fights and arguments were also making their way to the screen. Once Nigaar lost her calm looking at Gauahar Khan’s bikini shoots.

In one of the episodes, Nigaar saw a photoshoot of Gauahar Khan where the Ishqzaade actress was posing in a bikini. Upon seeing the pictures, Nigaar got furious and slammed her younger sister. Worried about their parents’ reaction, Nigaar had reportedly asked Gauahar to leave the house.

“In logo ko pta tha kya tum kar rahi ho?” Nigaar had questioned. To this, Gauahar Khan said, “ Bombay mei kaam krti hu kya batake karti hu? This is my life.” Nigaar who was upset with Gauahar had said, “Iski izzazt, meri izzazt hum sab ek hi family hai.” She also asked Gauahar how it cannot be a big deal for her.

Well, recently, Gauahar Khan announced her pregnancy on social media. The actress is married to Zaid Darbar. The duo got married on December 25, 2020. Ever since they tied the knot, the couple has become one of the most loved couples.

For more such TV updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Gauahar Khan Once Broke Down & Lashed At Bigg Boss Saying “Har Hafte Partiality Ho Rahi Hai” While Defending Kushal Tandon, Netizens Resurface It In Support Of Archana Gautam!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News