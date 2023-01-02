Uorfi Javed (also spelled as Urfi Javed) grabbed eyeballs after she was allegedly caught by Dubai Police over her inappropriate clothing choices. But that was far from the case and the actress gave it back to haters with a savage video of her behind bars. It looks like the attempts would continue to be made as BJP member Chitra Wagh has filed a police complaint against her on New Year. Scroll below for her response.

Not just the aam janta, renowned names have also shamed Uorfi in the past over her unusual fashion choices. Chahatt Khanna, Farah Ali Khan, Hindustani Bhau, Sunil Pal, Chetan Bhagat are amongst others who’ve criticized it. Politician Chitra Wagh has now filed a police complaint and demands Javed’s arrest over her bold pictures on social media.

Reacting to the same, Uorfi Javed on her Instagram stories wrote, “I don’t even want a trial or that bullshit, I’m ready to go to jail right now if you disclose your and your family member’s assets. Tell the world how much a politician earns and from where. Also from time to time multiple men in your party have been accused of harassment etc never (sic).”

Uorfi Javed continued in the thread, “Started my new year with another police complaint from another Politician! Bas Asli kaam nahi hai inn politicians k Paas? Are these politicians, and lawyers dumb? There is literally no article in the constitution that can be put on person to person. Unless my n*pples and v*gina are seen, you can’t send me to jail. These people are only doing this for media attention. I got against human trafficking and s*x trafficking in Mumbai which is still very much there. How about shutting those illegal dance Bars and pr*stitution which again exist everywhere in Mumbai (sic).”

The Splitsvilla X4 ‘mischief maker’ then went onto wish everyone a happy new year “except Chitra Wagh”.

