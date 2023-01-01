Actress Tunisha Sharma’s death by suicide on the sets of her TV show Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul on December 24 left her fans and colleague in shock. Post her demise, allegations were made against the actress’ ex-boyfriend and co-star Sheezan Khan leading to him being taken into police custody, where he still remains now.

While Khan continues to be questioned by authorities while behind bars, his lawyer recently interacted with the media and shared a status on his mental health. His legal aid revealed that he too may be at risk of taking drastic steps owing to the pressure and scrutiny he is under currently. Scroll below to know what he said.

In a video shared on Instagram by entertainment handle Instant Bollywood, Shezaan Khan’s lawyer can be seen interacting with the media. While talking to them, the lawyer revealed his client’s current state while in custody saying, “Unki khud ki mental status abhi kya hai, yeh aap bhi nahi samajh paoge mai bhi nahi samajh paunga. (What’s his mental state at the moment neither will you understand nor me.)”

Sheezan Khan’s lawyer continued, “3 din pehle Taloja jail mein ek jan ne suicide kar liye, iss wajah se humne counseling ka appeal mangha hai and counseling with security – taki uspe nazar rakha jaye, usse akela na chodha jaaye. (3 days ago, an inmate in Taloja committed suicide. Owing to this, we have requested for counseling, counseling with security so that he is under observation at all time and never left alone.)”

On being asked if Sheezan Khan is likely to commit suicide given the precautionary steps his team is taking, the actor’s lawyer replied in Hindi, “Jisne pure zindagi me na police dhekha, na court dekha achanak aaj pure media ke samne woh trial face kar raha hai. Aap logone kya question mark daalke sabit kar diya hai uski jaankari mujhse behtar aap logo ko hai (For a person who has never had to deal with cops or visit courts, to now be facing a media trial… Even the verdicts being passed by the media while using question marks isn’t lost. So you guys know better.)”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates regarding Tunisha Sharma’s death and Sheezan Khan’s involvement or lack of in it.

