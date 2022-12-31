Disha Parmar – the actress who became a household name by playing Pankhuri in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, is now winning hearts in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’s Priya. The Ekta Kapoor show recently made news as reports of Nakuul Mehta quitting the show surfaced. Well, the show is in the headlines once more and it’s because Disha is quitting the show.

Yes, you read that right. Daily soaps go on for years and we see not just the actor or actress age but their characters age at incredible speed. The character ageing isn’t something Disha is okay with at the moment and hence she’s “quitting the show, but moving on to new projects.” Read on to know all she had to say.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a recent chat with ETimes, Disha Parmar opened up about no longer playing Priya in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Reasoning why she’s parting ways with the show, the actress said, “Earlier too, when the makers introduced a leap and I had to play a mom to a five-year old girl, I had my apprehensions. But, then the track was very interesting and I enjoyed it. I decided to go ahead with it and it was a great experience.”

Revealing why she’s finally stepping back from playing Priya in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, the actress said, “But, now with the 20-year leap, I felt that I have given my best to the show and after one-and-a-half years, it’s time to move on. I would not say I am quitting the show, but moving on to new projects and new beginnings. Bade… was a great experience and I enjoyed it thoroughly.”

Talking about the show and the many tracks it had, Disha stated that they weren’t repetitive. She said, “I do agree that shows can get monotonous and churning out episodes everyday is not easy. But with Bade Acche… there was a lot to explore, otherwise the show would not have lasted for so long. There were days when I wasn’t happy, but mostly I enjoyed playing Priya in the show.”

Disha Parmar also shared how TV has evolved over the years. She said, “TV has definitely grown above saas-bahu politics and my show was different, too. I also see many shows that do not have the same theme. I feel TV has a long way to go, but content has evolved.”

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 premiered on August 30, 2021, on Sony Entertainment Television and stars Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parma in the leading roles of Ram and Priya.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Nakuul Mehta Breaks Silence On Why He Doesn’t Participate In Reality Shows: “It Could Make Me Rich Very Fast But…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News