It is common for sequel shows and spin off series to not work as well as the original and looks like there is another addition to the list. Even though Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar starrer Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 enjoys high social media engagement, the TRP of the series is not impressive, to say the least. A recent report now suggests that the TV show will be pulled off air in the next three months if the team does not buckle up.

For the unversed, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain is a popular television show from 2011 which set a landmark in terms of Indian soap operas. The show was progressive and the storyline came as a breath of fresh air for most of the people who were done with the same saas-bahu narratives. It featured Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar, who are both well-established artists of the industry.

According to a recent report by BollywoodLife, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is now in trouble as the show is not doing well TRP-wise, for a while now. Some fans are upset with the parallel plotlines which they believe have somewhat misguided the original crux of the story. It has become common for fans to rant about promo clips and the direction in which Ram and Priya’s story has been heading.

There have also been complaints about Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’s technical team and looks like the production has now taken action on it. The same reports suggest that the show will be pulled off air if the creative and technical team does not come up with better content and eventually bring the TRPs up. A notice has reportedly been issued to the crew and producer Ekta Kapoor wants better results.

What do you think about Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’s situation? Let us know in the comments!

