Rumi Khan, the actor who has starred in a number of television shows like Ishq Ka Rang Safed, Mahabharat, Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, and more, is all set for his television comeback. While the actor will be returning to the small screen with Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, today we are here to report he is safe after escaping an accident.

As per a recent media report, Rumi escaped a freak accident while driving home when he felt something is falling and got out of his car. Read on to know all about the incident and the damages suffered.

Recalling the accident while in conversation with ETimes, Rumi Khan said, “I was driving back to my home and I was just about to reach. It was just then when I suddenly felt something was falling over… Luckily, I could stop my car on time.”

Continuing further, the Mahabharat actor added, “Just when I stopped and came out of the car, a tree fell over. The heavy branches smashed the door and the car shield. By God’s grace, luckily I escaped.” Before signing off, Rumi Khan added, “But yes, I have faced heavy damage.”

In other news, Rumi, who was last seen in Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh in 2017, is returning to the small screen after a gap of 5 years. In the upcoming show, Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, he will play an antagonist. Talking about his character recently, the actor told the above portal that it is one of the central characters and has shades of grey. He even added that the part is of a fearless commander who can make things happen.

Besides TV shows, Rumi Khan has also been part of Bollywood films and has starred in titles like Baby, Karle Pyaar Karle, and Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha.

