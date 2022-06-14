Johnny Depp believes in living a lavish life. We recently reported to you about how the actor spends whopping 1.8 crores annually just on his staff. His houses are also a sight to witness. But above it, all are his massive beasts. JD’s car collection includes 6 luxurious commutes and each one of them will make you ‘wow.’ Scroll below for all the details!

Here’s a look at each one of them in detail:

Lincoln Navigator:

Priced at Rs 6.91 crores ($88600), Lincoln Navigator is one of the biggest SUVs in the US market. It can offer comfortable seating for up to 8 passengers and comes with an all-wheel drive. Johnny Depp has definitely splurged a huge sum but it is of course worth every penny.

Ferrari 488 Spider:

Not just vintage beauties, Johnny has a thing for sports cars as well. The Pirates Of The Caribbean star bought Ferrari 488 Spider for Rs 2.34 crores ($300000) to own it. What’s interesting is that the car can rush from 0 km/hr to 100km/ hr in just 3 seconds and up to 200km/hr in 5.7 seconds. Blows your mind, doesn’t it? Ours too!

Mercedes-Maybach S650 Cabriolet

Well, a Merc is a must-have for every celebrity. But when it’s a Maybach S650 Cabriolet with a price tag of 1.56 crores ($200,000), it’s truly the case of live life king size!

Rolls-Royce Wraith

Another eye-popping vehicle. Johnny Depp invested as massive as 2.57 crores($330000) on Rolls Royce Wraith. The luxurious SUV is powered by a 6.6-litre V12 engine which enables a 60 miles-per-hour speed in 4.4 seconds and has inbuilt features like an onboard voice system, satellite navigation, USB connectivity and much more.

Chevrolet Corvette

Chevrolet Corvette is tailor-made for motor racing. Johnny reportedly received this beauty as a gift from Graham King for his spectacular performance in The Rum Diary. Its lightweight helps the beast to clock up to 128 miles per hour.

Porsche 911 Carrera S

Yes, we’ve noticed it too! How versatile Johnny Depp has been with the brands of each one of his cars. This one is probably the cheapest that the actor owns as it cost him 31 lakhs ($40,000) but that was back in 1980, which is a lot for that time as well! The vintage beast is covered with leather–inspired and hats-shaded dashboard.

2015 Range Rover

The 2015 base model owned by the Fantastic Beasts actor can not only have a top speed of 162 miles-per-hour but has features like 8-speed automatic transmission, 16-way adjustable seats and much more. The luxury beast is worth around Rs 65-70 lakhs.

It is also said that Johnny Depp owns as many as 45 cars in his garage. There has been no confirmation of the same yet.

