It seems the matter between Will Smith and Chris Rock still hasn’t settled down. The actor Tyler Perry recently spoke about the delicate situation between the two stars ever since the Oscars 2022 slap. A lot went down since the incident. Smith was condemned for his actions, and though he made a public apology to Rock, the two haven’t talked to each other yet.

Previously, Jada Pinkett Smith opened up about the same and hoped that Rock and Smith reconcile. She said that the two ‘capable men’ should heal and talk it out and added that, in today’s world, both are needed to be together.

Now, Tyler Perry has something to say about Will Smith and Chris Rock. During a Tribeca Film Festival Q&A on Monday, Perry talked about the “very difficult” experience of being friends with both actors. Tyler, who was spotted speaking to the Men in Black star after the slap said he was “de-escalating” the situation rather than comforting Smith.

“I was there close up, I left early to go and check on Chris Rock because it was wrong in no uncertain terms,” Tyler Perry said. “I made sure I said that to Will Smith, and when we walked over to him, he was devastated. He couldn’t believe what happened.” He added, “I think he is very much in reflection of trying to figure out what happened.”

“There’s a difference between comforting and deescalating, that’s number one,” Tyler Perry continued. “And I left early to get to Chris to make sure he was okay. Being friends with both of them has been very difficult,” he said. Ever since the Oscars 2022, fans have wondered when Smith will make his big-screen return.

Smith’s career was said to have taken a hit after slapping Chris Rock. Now, rumour has it that Will Smith is all set to reprise his iconic part, Dr Robert Neville, in a sequel to the 2007 classic I Am Legend.

